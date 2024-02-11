Diamond Fiifi Acquah, a 10-year-old sensation, captured the hearts of viewers and judges with his powerful rendition of Joyce Blessing’s “Victory” on Nsoromma Season 6.

Despite his young age, Diamond showcased remarkable talent and left a lasting impression on the audience.

Judges were thoroughly impressed by Diamond’s performance, praising him for his confident delivery and captivating stage presence.

His rendition of “Victory” earned him high praise, indicating a promising future in the world of music.

As Nsoromma Season 6 continues to unfold, viewers can anticipate more remarkable performances from talented contestants like Diamond.

With only 12 spots available for advancement from Group B’s lineup of 15 ambitious young talents, the competition remains fierce.

Stay tuned every Sunday at 3:00 pm to watch the next chapter of Nsoromma Season 6 and discover which young talents will secure their place in the next stage of the competition.