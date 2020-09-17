Nigerian actor, Desmond Elliot took to Instagram to celebrate his twins, Donald and Dawna as they clock 10.

The politician cum entertainer made it clear that his children have made him a proud father.

In his words:

“Happy birthday to my sweethearts , my orobo and lekpa Donald and Dawna . Mmm what else can I say than to say you have made me the proudest dad in the universe. May God make you shine so bright in all you do. Daddy loves you loves you loves you guys “.

In another post, he wrote “Isn’t it just a blessing waking up to seeing these 2 cuties … THANK YOU LORD FOR THEIR LIVES . Donald Elliott God will perfect all that concerns you in Jesus name , My Dawna Na sisimama keep making daddy and mummy proud . Happy birthday to you both”