Fans of dancer-turned-musician, Mr Drew, were left confused after he was sighted with his brother who looks exactly him.

The duo, who could pass for twins, were dancing to one of his hit songs, ‘Let me know’, as part of a social media challenge.

The dance moves, their attitude, smile and facial expressions depicted unity and fans could only watch in admiration.

But for their hairstyles; Mr Drew, who has a bald look and the other with dreadlocks, the pair would have been unidentifyable.

Just like Mr Drew, his brother is also a choreographer and social media sensation.