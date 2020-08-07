Presenter Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay, says some event organisers in Ghana have blacklisted her and have vowed never to nominate her show for an award.

According to her, a lot of them have tagged her as the daughter of Satan, hence they wouldn’t want to appreciate her efforts in the entertainment industry.

Talking on her Delay show, she said: There is no talk show like my show. People ask why I don’t win awards with my show or even get nominations.

Deloris Frimpong Manso

MORE:

All I tell them is that they have blacklisted me because some say I am the daughter of the Devil, she said.

Meanwhile, Delay who felt unperturbed by the happening, likened her situation to that of Jesus Christ of Nazareth in the Bible, who was crucified on the cross in spite of all the miracles he performed.

Even Jesus Christ was tagged as the son of a prostitute, so then who am I? I may not be perfect but I am better than you Mr event organiser based in Ghana, she noted.