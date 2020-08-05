Ghanaian female officer, Rita Awuku, popularly known on social media as Maya, will not stop amazing her fans on social media.

Maya, who is regarded as the most beautiful police officer in the country, has turned heads with her latest video.

In most of the photos and videos released by Maya, she is seen in her police uniform as she covers every part of her body.

The latest video she shared on her Instagram reveals that she has a tattoo.

In the video, Maya, looking more beautiful than before, wears a diamond-like outfit. With how her outfit has been designed one could clearly see her tattoo, which is closer to her left shoulder.

Maya spoke about her spotless beauty and wrote: Na fine I fine ooo a no kee personbaby girl can’t stress sha.

Social media users have reacted to the awesome video of Maya: