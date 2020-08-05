The Court of Arbitration of Sport (CAS) has set September 1 to rule on the case between Wilfred Kweku Osei Palmer and the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

This is the second time the global sports tribunal has postponed its verdict in a rare and spectacular manner.

CAS were scheduled to announce on Tuesday, August 4 after an initial postponement from July 17.

However, the final verdict will be made known on Tuesday, September 1, 2020.

“On behalf of the Deputy President of the CAS Arbitration Division, please be advised that the time limit to communicate the Arbitral Award to the parties, pursuant to Article 59 of the Code of Sports-related Arbitration, has been extended until September 1, 2020,” a letter addressed to both the appellant and defendant on Wednesday read.

Kurt Okraku’s loyalists Albert Commey and Takyi Arhin claimed the two parties had received an executive summary of the ruling during an interview with Asempa FM on the Sports Nite Show on Tuesday evening.

However, their claim was rubbished by Osei Kweku Palmer, the plaintiff.