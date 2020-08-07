The Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe Abronye, has called for the arrest of the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia.

Mr Abronye, widely known as Abronye DC, in a press statement issued on Friday, August 7, called for the arrest of the NDC scribe on the back of media reports that showed Mr Nketia transporting truckloads of people to registration centres at Banda.

According to him, the close to 2,000 people, who were being bused to registration centres in the Banda Constituency, are not Ghanaians but Ivorians.

Abronye DC wants Mr Nketia arrested and prosecuted for aiding and abetting ‘illegitimate’ persons illegally gain a Ghanaian voters’ identity card.

Read below full details of press release:

NDC’S ASIEDU NKETIA MUST BE ARRESTED IMMEDIATELY

Few minutes ago, UTV news broadcasted a news item which has since gone viral on social media indicating that, 66 persons believed to be Ivorians have been arrested at the Banda Constituency in the Bono Region for illegally acquiring a Ghanaian Voter’s Identification Card

For the purpose of records, I wish to state as follows:

The arrested persons are individuals who are not Ghanaians neither are they persons resident in Ghana. The arrested persons are individuals who were led into the country from Ivory Coast by NDC’s General Secretary Aseidu Nketia. It would be recalled that, few days ago Aseidu Nketia was seen in an audiovisual clip claiming that the military personnels deployed to Banda are preventing Ewes from registering.

In that same video, he was seen leading Kia Rhino trucks containing over 2000 persons believed to be Ivorians to a registration center. It must be noted that, on that very day 2nd August, 2020 when the military prevented Aseidu Nketia from going to register those illegal persons, Aseidu Nketia subsequently housed those people at his personal residence located at Seikwa where he fed them and subsequently led them to register at the Banda constituency in bits in order to deceive the military. It must be posited that, out of the 66 persons who were arrested, 3 of them are direct relatives of Aseidu Nketia but are resident and hail from Ivory Coast. i.e they are not Ghanaians.

One of such persons is by name Kouame Yao Dongo who was captured in UTV’s video. That gentle man is known to be Aseidu Nketia’s Uncle’s brother who was in Ghana in 2014 when Aseidu Nketia’s mother passed away.

Another lady (name withheld) is also know to be relative of Aseidu Nketia’s late mother by name Madam Afra, who was popularly known as Kwaafora whose father was from Gyaase royal Family Of which their lineage may be traced outside the boarders of Ghana. For the timely intervention of the military, Aseidu Nketia could not register all the 2000 persons he bused from Ivory Coast but was able to sneak in a couple of them of which 66 of them have been arrested today. After I had notified the media and security agencies with regards to the intel I had received about the malicious intent of Aseidu Nketia leading illegitimate people to acquire a Ghanaian voter’s ID he then decided to launch an attack on my personality by calling my good self and the mother of the parliamentary candidate for Banda Constituency non Ghanaians in order to divert the subject matter. Per my facts and investigations so far gathered, checks reveals that, Aseidu Nketia paid and hired the truck which was transporting the illegal registrants to Ivory Coast. It is of no doubt that, all Ewes living at Akayakrom which is known to be an Ewe community at the Banda Constituency registered without stress and any form of intimidation. The video aired by UTV also clearly confirms the fact that, the persons who were seen in a Kia Rhino Truck led by Aseidu Nketia are NOT Ghanaians but all blooded Ivorians and that alone vindicates the military and exposes the ill motive of Aseidu Nketia to register Ivorians. I am therefore calling on the Ghana Police Service to immediately arrest, investigate and prosecute Aseidu Nketia for aiding and abetting illegitimate persons to gain a Ghanaian voters ID illegally.

Thanks

Kwame Baffoe Abronye

Signed!!!

Bono Regional Chairman