Asante Kotoko have finally unveiled Nana Yaw Amponsah as the club’s new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), bringing an end to three months of search.

The Porcupine Warriors have since June been without a substantive CEO following the exit of George Amoako.

The entire management was dissolved following the inauguration of the 12 new member Board of Directors.

The 2019 Ghana Football Association presidential candidate was unveiled at the Sports Hotel in Kumasi on Friday morning.

Mr Amponsah will meet owner and bankroller of the club, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II for his blessings before he starts his job as the CEO.

His appointment was initially ruled out by Manhyia Palace. They were not enthused about the manner in which details of Mr Amponsah’s meeting with the Board of Directors were leaked to the media.

He holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Psychology and Political Science from the University of Ghana, Legon, and a Master Degree in Sports Law and Practices from the Leicester DE Montfort University, United Kingdom.

From 2008 to 2018, he was a Licensed Player Agent/Intermediary and transferred over 50 players from Ghana and almost 100 across the globe, which brought huge revenue to Ghanaian clubs in the process.