President Nana Akufo-Addo has charged newly sworn-in Justices of the Court of Appeal to carry out their duty of adjudicating cases without fear or favour, affection or ill-will.

The President gave the advice at the Jubilee House during the colourful ceremony on Friday.

They are Justices George Koomson, Edward Amoako Asante (President of the ECOWAS Court) and Novisi Afua Aryene.

Others include; Justice Eric Baah, Justice Richard Adjei Frimpong and Miss Cynthia Pamela Akotoaa Addo (the Judicial Secretary) at a separate ceremony.

“To our new Justices of the Court of Appeal, it is important to bear in mind that the growth of our nation demands that we have a judiciary that commands the respect of the people by the quality of its delivery of justices as well as the comportment of its judges,” he said.

“Application of the laws of the land must occur in the words of the judicial oath you have taken, without fear, or favour, affection or ill-will and therefore, without recourse to political, religious or ethnic affiliations of any citizens of the land,” the President added.

President Akufo-Addo speaking at the ceremony.

The President reminded the new Justices they are taking high Judicial office at an exceptional moment in human history as the coronavirus pandemic is wreaking havoc on the lives and livelihood of people.

He stressed: “Nonetheless it has become evident that institutions of state must provide the requisite leadership to steer the population through the crisis.”

The judges

He, therefore, applauded the Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Mike Aaron Oquaye and Chief Justice Anim Yeboah for ensuring that their respective arms of government continue to function vigorously with due respect to the COVID-19 protocols.

Chief Justice, Kwasi Aning and other dignitaries at the ceremony

Justice George Koomson, in a brief response on behalf of his other colleagues, said they are mindful of the huge task and responsibility entrusted to them as a result of their appointment as Court of Appeal Justices and they pledge to live up to expectation.

“We would like to assure your Presidency and the good people of Ghana that we will continue to protect the rights and liberties of the people with dignity, honesty and integrity,” Justice Koomson noted.