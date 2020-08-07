The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has relocated the centre for the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) at the Bright Senior High School (SHS).

This comes after the students of the school located at Kukurantumi launched attacks on WAEC officials who tightened security during the examination on Thursday.

The proprietor of the school, Bright Amponsah, was accused of being behind the attacks and has since been arrested for interrogation.

WAEC in a statement indicated it has now been relocated to the Ofori Panin Senior High School, where they will sit for the rest of the exam.

READ ALSO:

WAEC noted it had decided to relocate the examination centre to “ensure the integrity of the examination and safeguard the lives of examination officials.”

It has also promised to take legal action against any person “involved in compromising the integrity of the examination in any manner” in future incidents.

Meanwhile, it has encouraged all supervisors and invigilators to continue to be vigilant and carry out their duties diligently and without fear.