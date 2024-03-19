Fast-rising Afrobeat sensation Dceey’s latest single, “Kelewele Stress” has quickly gained traction and captured the hearts of music enthusiasts.

The young musician has been on the scene for a while now, producing back to back hits, with many Ghanaians enjoying his music.

He is best known for his songs, Holy Water, Settings, Kpokpori and Addicted, which have endeared him to many hearts both home and abroad.

The latest news is that his new song, Kelewele Stress has enjoyed massive airplay all the way in Turkey.

According to Audiomack’s Weekly 100 Geo Charts which playlists the most popular songs in Turkey at any point in time, many Turks have grown to love the music.

DCeey has the sky as his stepping stone and hopes this feat will propel him to greater heights.