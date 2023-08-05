Armed robbers have allegedly killed a 33-year-old daughter of Bekwai Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Kwaku Kyei Baffour.

The incident occurred on Thursday evening, 3rd August 2023, at Bebu in the Atwima Kwanwoma District of the Ashanti Region.

The deceased has been identified as Akua Serwaa Kyei, a businesswoman.

Family sources at Kokofu in the Bekwai Municipality told Adom News the incident occurred at her residence.

Her husband, who has been left devasted by the incident, is said to have discovered her lifeless body upon returning from work, with her neck turned unnaturally.

The suspects made away with jewellery, clothes, a 50-inch TV and an undisclosed amount of money.

The deceased left behind two children, a boy and a girl aged three and 11 respectively.

Meanwhile, information gathered suggests the Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, has reached out to the family while investigations are underway to unravel circumstances surrounding the death.

