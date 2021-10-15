Ghanaian Afrobeats and Hip Hop artiste, Darkovibes, has opened up on why he doesn’t take interest in replying some messages that are sent to him privately by his female fans.

According to him, it is not a safe thing to do, especially when “you are a male celebrity because it can be a trap.”

He explained on the Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM show that it can shift one’s focus away from the music business.

It’s not safe to reply DMs from girls. It’s a cold world. The world is not a safe place at all.

Per Darkovibes, he is afraid of scandals and usually, DMs can be very deceptive, thus, could lead him away from his actual plans.

Not every female fan because sometimes you have to protect your energy. She should understand. I don’t reply anyhow, it depends on the kind of message, he said.

When asked the kind of messages he is quick to respond to, he said: If it was business I would have replied long time ago. I make hot [SIC].

Meanwhile, Darkovibes is currently promoting his new music video with Nigerian singer Davido dubbed Je M’appelle.