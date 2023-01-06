Ghanaian singer and songwriter, Paul Nii Amu Andrew Darko, known professionally as Darkovibes, is thankful for his life after surviving a ghastly accident.

Though details of the crash remains sketchy, the musician revealed the incident happened on the Tema-Accra motorway.

He was reportedly dodging potholes on the stretch when he bumped into one and burst his tyre.

He shared a video of his badly damaged saloon car which had it’s right tyre completely shattered.

“It was a very close one,” he tweeted as he called on the necessary authorities to fix the deathtrap road.

Meanwhile, two persons reportedly lost their lives on the same stretch yesterday when a driver lost control and crashed into an articulator truck.

Watch video below: