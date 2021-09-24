A latest collaboration between Darko Vibes and Davido is lying effortlessly on the trend table due to the content of the music.

The long awaited Je M’appelle song dropped Thursday, September 23 night and fans cannot keep mute.

Not only did Davido touch down in the country to shoot the music video, he incorporated elements of the Ghanaian culture into the craft.

The Thirty Billion Gang boss, who comes from a Yoruba lineage, shocked fans when he introduced his verse in local Ga language.

His precise words when translated means “Get close to somebody (me), I love you. Avail yourself for I am checking you out”.

He also rocked Kente garment the traditional way to reintroduce himself as the African King that he is.

The indigenous Ghanaian singer, known privately as Paul Nii Amu Andrew Darko, has been hailed for being one of the few musicians to make a foreign act speak the Ga language.

Since it’s release barely 20 hours ago, almost 34,000 people have watched the video on YouTube.

Watch the video below: