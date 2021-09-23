Popular American singer, Rihanna, on Wednesday night met with Nigerian singer, Tems.

They met at an event where Rihanna’s latest Savage X Fenty collection was being promoted.

Recall that Wizkid and Tems’ hit song, Essence, has remained a hit song all over the world.

Rihanna and Tems were seen in videos posted on Tems’s Instagram story hugging, as Rihanna screamed “oh my God” in excitement.

The two music divas kept hugging and chatting away.

Tems recently got featured on Drake’s album ‘Certified Lover Boy’ with the former dining with Drake and his team.

Tems music career and fan base have grown immensely since the hit song ‘Essence’ which he did with Wizkid.

Watch the video:

Rihanna meets Tems

READ ALSO: