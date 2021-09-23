The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) has threatened to resume its strike action if the government fails to address their concerns as agreed.

The association says the government has been silent on its demands for improved conditions of service despite a memorandum it signed.

UTAG on Friday, August 20, 2021, called off a three-week nationwide strike, following deliberations between the government and the leadership.

Members on the various campuses were directed to resume academic work during which they issued a one-month ultimatum for redress.

But a statement signed by the National President, Prof. Charles Marfo, and Secretary, Dr. Eric K K Abavare bemoaned they are yet to hear any positive result despite the expiration of the deadline for negotiation on September 22, 2021.

To them, the silence of the government only suggests that the latter is stuck with a position that is not satisfactory to them, hence their decision to resume the strike action.

“It’s important to indicate that UTAG has been overly generous by shifting its position substantially and has even given ample time for the Employer to do the needful, subject to the Conduct and implementation of the Labour Market survey results which we have agreed effective December 2021,” parts of the statement read.

The statement has however urged members to remain calm as negotiations continue.

The association and its members on Monday, August 2, 2021, declared a nationwide strike, demanding that the government restores the conditions of service agreed upon with the government in 2012.

The 2012 conditions of service pegged the basic plus market premium of a lecturer at $2,084.42 but UTAG has complained that the current arrangement has reduced its members’ basic premiums to $997.84.

