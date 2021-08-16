An Accra Labour Court 1 has slapped the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) with GHC3,000.00 fine over what the court describes as a waste of its time.

The court convened on Monday to hear an injunction case brought against the teacher union by the National Labour Commission (NLC) over their ongoing strike.



However, the hearing could not proceed due to UTAG’s inability to complete its documentation processes.

UTAG’s lawyers told the court that they had hoped the elaborate processes could be dispensed of, given the urgency of the situation.

The court, however, not impressed with the situation, slapped UTAG with the cost.

The case has since been adjourned to Wednesday, August 19, 2021.

The association and its members on Monday, August 2, 2021, declared a nationwide strike, demanding that the government restores the conditions of service agreed upon with the government in 2012.

The 2012 conditions of service pegged the basic plus market premium of a lecturer at $2,084.42 but UTAG has complained that the current arrangement has reduced its members’ basic premiums to $997.84.

But the NLC on Friday, August 5, 2021, secured an interlocutory injunction to compel UTAG to call off its strike and return to work immediately, which the association has defied.