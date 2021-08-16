Ghanaian music promoter, Alodia, has narrated his ordeal about how a Ghanaian musician caused his arrest at the Heathrow Airport in the United Kingdom (UK).

According to him, the musician filed a complaint against him to the police that he (Alodia) had threatened to assault and kill him leading to the arrest.

Speaking about his worst experience since he started working as a music promoter and event organiser on Tête-à-Tête on Asempa FM, he cited the earlier mentioned incident as the lowest moment of his career.

He said that his outfit had billed some Ghanaian artistes like Castro, Korkorveli, Screwface and Obour among others, including the said artiste for a show in the UK and they had all signed a contract which specified their terms of payment.

He continued that all the artistes had agreed to receive 50 per cent upfront payment and the rest will be paid after the show, something he claims they do all the time.

Though he refused to mention the name of the artiste, Alodia continued that, upon reaching the airport, the said artiste demanded that he is paid in full before he performs at the show and that resulted in a scuffle, leading to his arrest.

“He confronted me and demanded full payment. I told him that that was not what the contract says but he would not listen. He then threatened to beat me up because he knew me as a laid-back person. He then attacked me and threw some punches, but I dodged all of them and subsequently gave him a punch.

“He rushed to police personnel at the airport and reported to him that I was threatening to beat him up and kill him, so I was arrested and detained for eight hours. I was later released after they watched footage from the Closed-Circuit Television Camera and realised that he was the one who rather attacked me,” he narrated.

