The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) says its members will not return to work despite an injunction sought by the National Labour Commission against its industrial action.

In a statement released by the national body of the Association on August 8, 2021, National Secretary, Dr K. K. Abavare, said that UTAG has received resolutions from all 13-member public institutions mandating the continuation of the strike.

“Following the stalling of negotiations with the government on our Conditions of Service (CoS), which culminated in our declaration of a nationwide withdrawal of teaching and related activities among member public universities, all local branch executives were tasked by the National Executive Committee (NEC) to convene an emergency meeting to solicit the views of members on the way forward.

“On behalf of the NEC, National would like to forward to you resolutions received from the 13-member public universities,” part of the statement read.

On Friday 6th August, the National Labour Commission secured an injunction against the strike in an Accra High Court seeking to compel the lecturers to return to work while negotiations continued.

The UTAG has been on strike since Monday, August 2 and is demanding restoration of a 2012 Single Spine Salary Structure agreement that would have seen entry-level lecturers earn the cedi equivalent of $2,084 monthly.

The government had said it was confident the concerns of the Association would be resolved.

However, negotiations broke down when both sides showed no commitment to back down on their demands.

UTAG in reaction to the injunction stated that it’s decision to continue the withdrawal of teaching and related activities is to ensure the government puts some enhanced and progressive proposals on the table.

“The call is also for us to remain focused, united and resolute in our quest to ensure that government initiates and implements appropriate measures to improve our CoS,” it added.