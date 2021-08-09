Home Newspaper Headlines Newspaper Headlines: Monday, August 9, 2021 Newspaper Headlines Newspaper Headlines: Monday, August 9, 2021 August 9, 2021 6:46 am Facebook WhatsApp Twitter Telegram Email Pinterest Print MTN FA CUP: Hearts of Oak beat Ashantigold to win trophy- Badwam Sports on Adom TV (9-8-21) Badwam Newspaper Review on Adom TV (9-8-21) Access to Health Care: Residents of Ayiem cry for better facility- Badwam on Adom TV (9-8-21) Police Officer with Nkawkaw command found dead in a hotel room- Badwam on Adom TV (9-8-21) Beyond 2024: VEEP says the NPP is confident of its achievements- Badwam on Adom TV (9-8-21) President's Tour: Yendi water project to soon commence, Akufo Addo assures- Adom TV (9-8-21)