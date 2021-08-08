A lady is in police grips for pouring water on a woman who accused her of having affairs with her husband.

The incident happened after Joy Sunday, a single mother-of-two, was attacked by the said married woman while she was in church.



According to a statement released by the spokesperson of the state police command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, the suspect was arrested following a report lodged by the elder sister of the married woman, Kelechi Samuel.



She reported that she went for a vigil at a church situated at Giwa area of Agbado with her younger sister when Joy came into the church with a container of hot water and poured it on her sister’s face, thereby, causing her grievous harm.

She stated further that while she was trying to hold the suspect, she was also stabbed on her left hand by the same suspect.

Despite confirming the report as true, Joy explained that she was provoked by the said woman who stormed the church to embarrass her for a crime she said she did not commit.

“She has been accusing me of sleeping with her husband for quite some time now, and all efforts to disabuse her mind from it proved abortive. On that fateful day, while we were in the church, the victim came as usual and started raining curses on me,” she recounted.

She added that while she tried to walk away, she pulled her back and tore her clothes.

In anger, she said she went home to boil water which she brought back and poured it on the woman’s face.

When asked whether or not she is dating the victim’s husband, the suspect said she can swear with anything that there is nothing between her and the victim’s husband.