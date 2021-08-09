The contractor working on the Tamale Interchange has indicated that the project is about 80% complete.

The project will be fully completed by the end of the year.

Project Site Manager, Engineer Degbotde, explained that they are working on 19 spans, moving at three spans at a time.

He said on the southern part of the project, they had done six spans and currently working on an additional three which will make the total nine.

The Engineer said seven spans were also expected to be done in the next two weeks and the final three spans done in the next three months.

Mr Degbotde said within the next three and a half months, they should be closing up from the northern side of the project and the southern side in the next two and a half months.

According to him, with the major works done by November, it will take just a short time to fix the ancillary works and works would be completed by the end of the year.

President Nana Akufo-Addo cut sod for commencement of work on the Tamale Interchange in 2019 with work expected to be completed in 32 months.

The President, during his recent tour of the region on August 7, also inspected work on some road projects in the Tamale Metropolis and Tolon District.

He also toured the Savelugu Rice Processing Plant, under the 1D1F policy which was initiated by the Rural Enterprise Programmes under the Ministry of Trade. The project is estimated at a cost of $7.3 million.

The cost includes building of the plant, the processing plant, other machinery/equipment and a pickup vehicle.

It is expected to offer about 118 direct jobs and about 600 indirect jobs to farmers who would feed the factory with paddy rice.

The President also inspected the Technology Solution Centre, one of the five constructed across the country, to serve as a technological hub to produce agriculture and other machinery.

The Centre, which is equipped, is also expected to offer training to master craftsmen in the region and beyond.