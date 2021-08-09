Church Of Pentecost chairman 1st son ties the knot

Samuel Ansong Nyamekye, the first son of Church of Pentecost Chairman, Apostle Eric Nyamekye, has held a beautiful white wedding.

Mr Nyamekye and his partner, Stephanie Agyemang-Amoako, tied the knot at the Pentecost International Worship Centre at Atomic in Accra.

The church wedding came off on Saturday, August 7, 2021.

We have come across some videos and photos from the white wedding of the newlyweds.

The images show lovely scenes at the venue.

Below are some of the photos:

