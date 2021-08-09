There is no ideal type of breast. Big, small or medium, all breasts are perfect.

It is difficult to change their shape, but there is always scope for improvement. You can enhance the appearance of your breasts by making them look firmer and perkier.

There are plenty of painful and expensive ways to improve the shape and size of the breast like going under the knife or investing in good push-up bras. But if you are looking for some inexpensive and long term ways then try strength training.

How does strength training help?

Weight training helps to strengthen your chest muscles to increase their mass. More muscle mass in breasts may make them look fuller and toned. It can change the appearance and the overall size of the breast. Yoga can also be an excellent way to tone and target your breast muscles. The upward movement can tone the muscles and make your breast look firmer. Here are some exercises to tone and target your muscles.

Dumbbell bench press

Step 1: Lie down on your back on the bench and hold dumbbells in both your hands. Your feet should be resting flat on the floor.

Step 2: Bend your elbows to bring the weight in line with your chest. This is your starting position.

Step 3: Look straight and slowly move your dumbbells upwards towards the ceiling and away from your body.

Step 4: Then again bring it back to the starting position. Do 15-20 reps of this exercise.

Tricep dips with straight legs

Step 1: Stand straight with your back facing the staircase. Place your hands shoulder-wide apart on the edge of the third stair.

Step 2: Your shoulders should be perpendicular to your wrist and legs stretched.

Step 3: Bend your elbows and dip down until your arms are at a 90-degree angle.

Step 4: Come to the starting point by extending your hands and repeat.

Plyometric push-ups

Step 1: Get into a push-up position with your feet together and hands placed slightly wider than shoulder-width apart on the floor. Toes should be tucked in and the wrist should be under the shoulders.

Step 2: Keeping your back straight, gently lower your elbow and body towards the ground until your chest is close to the floor.

Step 3: Then press yourself away from the floor as quickly as possible, bringing your hands off the floor.

Step 4: Clap your hands together before bringing them back on the ground. Again go down and repeat the same.

Dhanurasana or Bow pose

Step 1: Lie on your stomach with your feet hip-width apart and arms by your side.

Step 2: Bend your knees upwards and take your heel towards your butt.

Step 3: Hold the ankles of both legs with your hands.

Step 4: Inhale and lift your chest and legs off the ground.

Step 5: Keep your face straight, pull your legs as much as you can. Your body should be tight like a bow.

Step 4: Pause for 4-5 breaths, then come to the starting position.

Bhujangasana or Cobra Pose

Step 1: We have to start with the Makarasana position. To get into Makarasana, lie down on your stomach comfortably on the ground with your feet wide apart from each other and your hands folded in front of you. Rest your head on your hands and relax.

Step 2: Now join both your legs and extend your hands overhead. Rest your forehead on the ground and pull your hands back underneath your shoulders, keeping your elbows close to your body.

Step 3: Your elbows should be bent and palms should be resting by the side of your chest.

Step 4: Inhale and lift the upper half of your body. Your elbows should be in line with your body, legs stretched in such a way that you do not feel pressure on your waist.

Step 5: Stay in this position for 4-5 seconds and breathe in and breathe out. Then come back to the normal position.