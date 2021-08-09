Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim, has sent her fans into a frenzy with an eye-catching post, showing off her grit and ageless beauty in a see-through outfit.

The hugely successful movie star was clearly feeling herself when she uploaded the photos on Saturday, August 7, 2021.

She shared six eye-popping frames of herself to her feed. The Ghanaian actress appears in the frames in a straight white dress as she flexes her scarless body.

She showed off some confidence and beauty in the new photos delivered across her social media platforms.

Fans and followers of the award-winning film star have shared their views under the post.