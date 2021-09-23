The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has pledged its assistance to Sierra Leone’s Petroleum Regulatory Agency (PRA-SL), to help improve efficiency in its operations.

This was in a meeting with Sierra Leone’s Minister for Trade and Industry, Dr Edward Hinga Sandi when the NPA boss, Dr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid paid a working visit.

Also present at the meeting was the Executive Chairman for PRA-SL, Dr Brima Baluwa Koroma.

The two countries shared experiences in the regulation of the Petroleum Downstream Industry.

PRA-SL requested to partner with Ghana’s NPA in their pursuit to improve their human resource capacity, legal and institutional reforms in their operations.

Dr Hamid in his address admitted that cooperation was the only way the two countries can advance in development, hence, stated the call for assistance was a step in the right direction.

“The only way we can get out of our developmental challenges is by cooperating with each other. We are the only ones who are interested in the development of our countries and neighbouring countries.

“Because if I am not interested in the development of Ivory Coast, Liberia, Mali, and other neighboring countries and there is a crisis in any of these countries, Ghana or other neighbours get the spillover effect,” he stated.