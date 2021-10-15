Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu has categorically stated that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) stands united in opposing LGBTQI+ activities in Ghana.

He said the caucus absolutely supports the promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values bill 2021 better known as anti-LGBTQI+ bill.

He said Members of Parliament are the representatives and have the obligation to protect the fiber of Ghanaian society in order to promote cohesion and unity.

He also added that this would help preserve time-tested cultural practices and beliefs that have put Ghanaians together as one nation.

For those who claim that the LGBTQI+ is a matter of human rights, he quoted section 104 of the criminal offences Act 1960 which clearly identifies the various rights in the country.

“Where were those rights of LGBTQI+?” he asked after assessing a portion of the Constitution while making reference to the section that focuses on unnatural carnal knowledge.

Describing the sexual practice as incredible absurdity, Mr Iddrisu opined that the advocates are overstretching the human rights entrenched in the constitution.

He educated that the world has passed through three generations of rights; civil and political, economic and collective solidarity, and all three did not contemplate LGBTQI rights.