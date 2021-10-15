The Upper West Regional Sector Command of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has burnt 400 slabs of cannabis that weighs 635 kilograms and 1,205 boxes of contraband cigarettes.

Upper West Sector Commander of the Customs Division of the GRA, Assistant Commission, Apana, Adongo Adagzina disclosed this to Joy News.

According to him, the contraband goods were intercepted by personnel of the service at unapproved routes into the country.

Joy News’ Rafiq Salam, who witnessed the burning of the narcotic products, reported that the products were burnt into ashes.

