Artiste Kelvynboy is on a rebranding spree as he updates elements of his personal identity and social media platforms.

Real name Kelyvn Brown, the Afrobeat artiste has debuted a haircut after erasing all photos of his previous identity from his Instagram platform.

This is the first time he would be seen in low hair, rather than the dreadlocks he introduced to Ghanaians following his emergence into the mainstream industry some four years ago.

It is believed that he made the changes to attract buzz as he releases a new song he titled Don Ding.

Aside the image of his new identity, the only posts visible on his Instagram are two same flyers of his song.

However, his 1.5million followers and ‘350 followings’ are still intact.