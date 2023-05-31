The reception gown chosen by a stunning, curvaceous bride was a breathtaking form-fitting dress with long sleeves, and it quickly became a sensation on social media.

The talented fashion designer behind the dress incorporated a touch of uniqueness by using a delicate pink ribbon, perfectly complementing the pink ruffled tulle train that elegantly trailed behind the bride, reaching just below her knees.

With her alluring ponytail hairstyle, the bride managed to captivate everyone’s attention as she gracefully made her way towards her husband.

However, in the midst of the viral video, the groom seemed preoccupied, fidgeting with his phone.

While the wedding video garnered widespread attention on social media, some users couldn’t help but comment on the bride’s perceived difficulty in walking due to the snugness of her gown.

Watch video below:

