Former Deputy Transport Minister, Joyce Bawah Mogtari, has expressed her views on the current government’s performance, highlighting comparisons with the previous administration.

She emphasised that despite criticisms from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) towards the National Democratic Congress (NDC), the NPP has undertaken similar actions, such as seeking a loan from the IMF.

Madam Mogtari stressed the importance of IMF agreements for policy credibility and stabilisation, noting Ghana’s contribution to the organisation’s success.

She concluded by stating her belief that the current government has underperformed, leading to disappointment among the Ghanaian populace.

“But you see, because we do not raise the bar of the debate, we do not raise the conversation higher than it is. We reduce it to all this nitty-gritty of just partisanship.

“No one looks at things very carefully, but why do you want to blame the previous administration for going to the IMF if it is going to come and reduce poverty, and save us from imminent collapse? It is coming to augment what the government is already doing.”

Mrs Mogtari also criticised the media for promoting a biased narrative favouring the current government while unfairly portraying the previous administration in a negative light.

She highlighted how the media encouraged the current government to discredit the actions of the previous administration as wrong, unacceptable, and unethical.

“Today, look at where the pension bondholders are. For example, we can pay back their investments. People who worked very hard for their money. Who did not enjoy the political patronage that we all experience from other quarters?

“They are the ones now struggling to get their money back. Go and check on people like my mother; at 84, what is the pension that she receives? Where is the investment that she made?

“I hope that she will probably use it to help her grand kids pay for their school fees. These are the conversations that matter to the many Ghanaians who are around. We would never see the seat of power.”

