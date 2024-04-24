A former Rector of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) has weighed in on the current power crisis, stating that it is not as severe as the previous one experienced under former President John Dramani Mahama’s tenure.

The former Board Chairman of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) acknowledged that although the current situation is not as dire, it still requires immediate attention from the government.

Expressing concern, he warned of potential escalation if the ongoing power outages are not effectively addressed promptly.

Professor Adei provided insights into potential solutions, emphasising the need to address existing bottlenecks that hinder the optimal utilisation of available capacity.

Speaking in an interview with TV3 on Tuesday, April 23, he advocated for a national strategic agenda, proposing the immediate duty-free importation of solar panels to facilitate a transition towards solar energy as a sustainable solution.

Professor Adei further emphasised the importance of enhancing the efficiency of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) for long-term sustainability in addressing the country’s energy challenges.

“It is quite unfortunate… let us be very careful, it is not as bad as the dumsor days, but if we don’t (take charge) it can only get worse.”

“So, the first thing is that to look at, if there are bottlenecks which are not allowing us to use the existing capacity to the fullest, must be addressed. But in the long run, we must have a national strategic agenda.

“You can go solar, immediately the government should allow all solar panels and anything to do with it import-free because in the end the country and the government will win.

“We must have a strategy to make sure that we have a long-term solution and the efficiency of the ECG has to improve,” he said.

