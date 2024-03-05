There is an increased crime rate at Asante Akyem Atwedie in the Ashanti region.

This has prompted the newly elected Assemblyman to plead for a police post to control crimes in the area.

The Assemblyman, Patrick Karikari appealed to government and Non-Governmental Organizations to build police posts to help fight crime in the area.

According to him petty thief including stealing of mobile phones, money, crops, goats and sheep is rampant in the area hence needs police posts to restore law and order.

He also added that, another big challenge is the lack of health centers in the area.

Mr. Karikari said residents travel long distances to access healthcare – a situation he described as worrying.

He therefore appealed for health centers to help save lives especially pregnant women and the aged.