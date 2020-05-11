The Covid-19 National Trust Fund set up by the government to receive donations from institutions and individuals to augment government’s efforts in the fight against the spread of Coronavirus, has so far received GH₵44.9 million in donations since it was established by an Act of Parliament (Act 1013).

The Chairperson of the Fund, Justice (Rtd) Sophia Abena Akuffo, made the disclosure when she addressed a brief ceremony at the Forecourt of the office of the Fund at the Jubilee House, on Monday 11th May, 2020 to release 12 vehicles donated to the Fund, to some treatment centres and testing laboratories who are at the forefront of the country’s fight against the Coronavirus.

Mrs Sophia Akuffo, Chairperson, National COVID-19 receiving a cheque for Ghs50,000 from Mr Clement Boateng, Co-Chairman, Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association

Justice Akuffo, who assured donors of the judicious use of the funds, also called on other automobile companies in the country to donate more four wheeled vehicles to the Fund Secretariat, in order to support its planned agenda to furnish all regional hospitals with “4X4 cars.”

Mrs Sophia Akuffo, Chairperson, National COVID-19 receiving a cheque for Ghs20,000 from Mr Yaw Kyei (3rd left), President, Association of Custom House Agent Ghana.

She further urged the general public to respect and adhere to all the social distancing and prevention protocols announced by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) in order to ensure that we protect each other as a people.

Mrs Sophia Akuffo, Chairperson, National COVID-19 receiving a cheque for Ghs8000,000 from Mr Du Honglai, Project Manager, China International Water and Electric Corporation

Minister of State in Charge of State Interest and Governance Authority, Hon. Kwaku Afriyie, in his welcome remarks urged the beneficiary institutions to use the vehicles effectively to support the country’s battle against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The vehicles presented included 10 Cobalt LTZ Chevrolet cruize saloon cars, one Mitsubishi L200 pick up and one NP-300 Hardbody Nissan pick-up.

Mrs Sophia Akuffo, Chairperson, National COVID-19 receiving a cheque for Ghs20,000 from Mr Prince Ofosu Sefah (3rd left), Chairman, Diaspora Patriot of Ghana

The receiving institutions and centres are Zinal Public Health Isolation Centre Laboratory (ZPHL), Kumasi Centre for Collaborative Research (KCCR), Central Care Management Team, University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS), Covid-19 Testing Centre and the Pentecost Convention Hospital Isolation Centre.

Mrs Sophia Akuffo, Chairperson, National COVID-19 receiving a cheque for Ghs50,000 from Mr Tweneboah Koduah Boakye, Executive Secretary, Ghana Association of Savings and Loans

The others are Tamale National Public Health Laboratory (NPHLT), University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC), LEKMA Hospital, Kumasi South Regional Hospital, Veterinary Division Laboratory, National Public Health Reference Laboratory (NPHRL)-Korle-Bu and Tema General Hospital.

Mrs Sophia Akufo, Chairperson, National COVID-19 Trust Fund presenting a key to Prof. John Gyapong (2nd right), Vice Chancellor, University of Allied Sciences

In a related development, the following groups have donated various amount of money into the COVID-19 National Trust Fund.

List of donors

Association of Customs House Agents Ghana, President, Yaw Kyei, David Serebuor, Executive Member, Henrietta Oppong, Executive Secretary, Twenty Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHc 20,000) Diaspora Patriots of Ghana*led by its Chairman, *Prince Ofosu Sefah,

Twenty Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHc 20,000) Ghana Association of Savings and Loans Companies, led by Executive Secretary, Tweneboah Kodua Boakye, Fifty Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHc 50,000) Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association led by Co-Chairman, Clement Boateng, Fifty Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHc 50,000) China International Water and Electric Corporation, represented by Project Manager, Du Honglai, Eight Hundred Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHc 800,000)

and Pacific Solutions & Services and Pacific Tours led by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) , Kwesi Eyison, Ten Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHc 10,000)

The Executive Secretary for the Association of Customs House Agents-Ghana, Henrietta Oppong in an interview with Adom News urged the public to strictly adhere to the distancing and hygiene protocols in order to help reduce spread.

Madam Oppong noted that though many groups have donated to fight COVID-19, the cases keep rising hence their decision to also donate and help fight the virus.