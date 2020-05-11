General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, says there is no way the December 2020 General Election would be postponed due to the continuous stay of COVID- 19 in Ghana.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosi Sen Monday, Mr Boadu said there would be constitutional crisis if it does not happen.

“Whether we like it or not, election 2020 would come off. There would be constitutional crisis if it does not happen. Though there is Covid-19, there should be a way to make election 2020 happen. We have no excuse as a country,” he said.

It remains unclear whether the December 2020 elections would come on as the case count for deadly coronavirus keeps rising in Ghana, putting in limbo a planned compilation of new Voters Register by the Electoral Commission; the elections management body, however, maintains that it would go ahead with its plan.

But the NPP chief scribe argued that election 2020 can be held with strict adherence to the social distancing protocols.

To him, the government’s pro-activeness has really helped the Covid-19 fight and therefore he does not see the pandemic halting the elections.

“I don’t foresee Covid-19 putting election 2020 on-hold. What we have done so far shows things would be okay very soon. We are yet to meet again on the way forward for our parliamentary primaries,” he added.

