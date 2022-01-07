Awuni Akyireba, staff at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi who petitioned the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) to investigate the management over its COVID-19 funds has been dismissed.

According to the hospital, Mr Akyireba’s decision to go to the media with the information he had gathered instead of the hospital’s Management, was a breach of KATH’s disciplinary code, Section 13:02 xiii (misconduct).

Mr Akyireba, who is a Certified Chartered Forensic Accountant at the hospital, in November 2021 alleged that management has misused the Covid-19 funds accrued during the height of the pandemic in 2020.

He said Civil Society Organisations, philanthropists, individuals among others at the peak of the pandemic donated to the facility to augment the government’s efforts.

The petitioner said notable among the donation was a cash of $100,000 and $20,000 from businessman Kwame Despite and Black Stars Midfielder, Kwadwo Asamoah respectively.

However, at a business review meeting, Dr Danso allegedly revealed the hospital incurred losses and were among other things unable to pay staff bonuses.

But the Disciplinary Committee of the hospital has also described contents of his submissions as false and his explanation of same to the media as a breach of hospital protocols, hence his dismissal.

The committee added Mr Akyireba’s claims that the management used Covid-19 donations to acquire luxury vehicles were falsehood.

“Again, it is true that the official vehicle for the Medical Director was involved in an accident but a Police report on the incident indicates the driver as Prof Baffour Opoku, the Medical Director, not his wife as you alleged. This is a major offence under the hospital disciplinary code section 13: 02 xxiii (misconduct),” the suspension letter read in parts.