Sissala West Member of Parliament (MP), Mohammed Adams Sukparu, has paid the fees of 42 constituents at the University of Education, Winneba (UEW).

The beneficiaries, according to Mr Sukparu, are new entrants who have been offered admission to study Sissali/Dagaare Education.

The MP, who announced this on his Twitter page, indicated the gesture was to commemorate his 42nd birthday.

He noted it is also in line with his vision to promote their culture on both national and international scale.

Describing it as a foundation for a long term vision, he wished the student well and encouraged them to put up their best.

Read Mr Sukparu’s tweet below: