The management of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) has denied allegations of misappropriating Covid-19 funds as being claimed by Awuni Akyireba, a Forensic Chartered Accountant there.

It maintains that the disbursement of the funds was completely and solely made for the intended purpose of supporting clinical care as communicated initially by the institution.

This is stated in a press release in response to media publications of the claims made by Mr Akyireba concerning the embezzlement of Covid-19 funds.

According to Mr Akyireba, the Chief Executive Officer and Medical Director of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), Oheneba Owusu-Danso, and Prof Baafour Kofi Opoku respectively have allegedly diverted funds from the facility’s Covid-19 fund to purchase two luxurious vehicles.

He claims he has evidence to prove his allegations and is, thus, petitioning the Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) to investigate the issue.

However, the Hospital denies the allegation.

“Management wishes to assure the general public, especially the media, that it has nothing to hide on the issue as all relevant details have been published previously. Management shall remain as transparent as always,” the Hospital stated.

It added, “Management, therefore, once again denies in the strongest terms, any allegation of the misapplication of the stated Covid-19 special funds for the procurement of two cars or any other unintended purposes.”

Management assures all stakeholders and contributors that “it has all the relevant records and evidence to validate its claims on the judicious use of the donations and is in a position and very well prepared to make these available at the appropriate time and forum as part of the processes for seeking redress for the unjustified attack on its integrity.”