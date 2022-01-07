A former Greater Accra Regional Minister, Ishmael Ashitey, has been reported dead.

Reports indicate he died on Friday, January 7, 2022, after a short illness at the Tema General Hospital.

He was 68 years old.

His death, according to sources, comes about a week after he returned from the United States where he was undergoing treatment for an undisclosed illness.

The deceased was also a former Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He was a Mechanical Engineer by profession and worked with prestigious companies including Tema Steel Works, Accra Brewery Limited in Ghana, Tecnofin Nederlands and General Establishment for Plastics & Industries all in Libya.

Mr Ashitey joined the NPP in 1992. Mr Ashitey, through hard work, commitment and dedication rose through the rank and served as a Member of Parliament for Tema East from 1996 to 2008.

In Parliament, he also served on the Mines and Energy, Foreign Affairs, Government’s Assurances and the House committees, among others.

The deceased also served as a Minister of State at the Ministries of Food and Agriculture and Trade, Industry & President’s Special Initiatives under the erstwhile John Agyekum Kufuor administration.

Until his demise, he was a Member of the National Executive Council and a member of the NPP National Council.

Meanwhile, social media has been inundated with tributes in his honour.