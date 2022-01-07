The National Communications Authority (NCA) has announced measures to deal with the congestion associated with the ongoing nationwide SIM re-registration exercise.

NCA in a statement indicated it has taken notice of the public concerns with the exercise expected to end on March 31, 2022.

“The NCA understands the frustration and inconvenience of customers in their bid to complete the second stage of the SIM Card registration process. As a result, the NCA has been working assiduously with MNOs and the SIM Card registration application developer to improve the registration process and mitigate the current challenges,” the statement said.

The outfit has, therefore, announced the “Deployment of additional registration points commensurate with the subscriber numbers of each MNO to ease congestion.”

Such outlets, the statement explained, include distributor shops, retail centres and other agent touch points across the country which are being used for the SIM registration exercise.

“Regarding this policy, announcements will be made to update the public on the availability of such ad-hoc registration points in their respective localities,” the statement added.

NCA has noted there will also be additional temporary locations at various government or state-owned enterprises including NCA Regional Offices, Community ICT Centres established by the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communication (GIFEC), including nationwide post offices.

Meanwhile, NCA says it will consider the development and implementation of a daily quota and ticketing system for SIM registration bio capture at the customer care centres.

By this, MNOs will develop systems to schedule customers who have completed the first phase, to visit particular centres by a given date or window for the second phase of the registration.

It has, therefore, called on subscribers to embrace the move to make the process smoother.