Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu says he is aware COVID-19 expenditure secured by government were misused but he wants to understand how it was misused.

According to him, government’s constant attribution of the challenges the country is facing to the Russian-Ukraine war is untenable.

“I know COVID resources were misused, I only want to understand how it was misused. So if President Akufo-Addo believes in the tenets of accountability and transparency let him audit the COVID expenditure,” he told GHOne TV.

Haruna Iddrisu’s call has been backed by former President John Mahama who has accused government of using funds met to fight the COVID-19 pandemic to win the 2020 polls.

“We went into the pandemic without adequate buffers, and have emerged with a terribly battered economy. To make matters worse, the pandemic windfall of over GH¢33 billion which could have cushioned the economy remains unaudited and is believed to have been used largely in the quest to win the 2020 elections at all cost” Mr Mahama disclosed in his address at the 24th African Business Conference organized by the Harvard Business School.

Meanwhile, government has vehemently denied Mr. Mahama’s assertion.

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah also described the Minority’s call for probe into COVID expenditure as premature.