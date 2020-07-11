The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has declared former Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry, Carlos Ahenkorah fully recovered from the novel coronavirus disease.

The GHS disclosed his current status in a letter dated July 9, 2020, and addressed to the Tema West legislator.

The Director-General of GHS, Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye in the letter indicated Mr Ahenkorah has obtained two consecutive negative laboratory test results for COVID-19.

ALSO READ:

“For this reason you are deemed to have recovered from Covid-19 infection and so can return to work,” the letter noted.

However, Mr Ahenkorah has been cautioned to continue observing the precautionary measures since he is not immune from contracting the virus again.

Mr Ahenkorah, over the past weeks, received backlash after he admitted visiting several registration centres despite testing positive for the dreaded Covid-19 virus.

His revelation on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme sparked outrage among Ghanaians who mounted pressure for him to resign.

Read the full letter below:



