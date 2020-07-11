Ghana’s Coronavirus related deaths rose from 129 to 135 following the demise of six persons, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) announced on Saturday.

The deceased had co-morbidities such as hypertension, puerperal sepsis, CVA, and chronic kidney disease while one, a 44-year-old man had none.

Two of the deaths were from the Northern and Central regions respectively while the others from the Oti and Western regions had one case each.

The ages are 24, 54, 44, 54, 52 and 71.

Meanwhile, the country’s total confirmed cases stand at 23,834 with 19,212 recoveries.



