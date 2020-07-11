Six more lives have been lost to the novel coronavirus in Ghana, pushing the country’s total deaths to 135, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) reports.
In the GHS’ latest update, the country has also recorded 371 new cases shooting the tally to 23,834 with 19,212 recoveries.
The current data indicates the country’s active cases currently stands at 4,622.
Meanwhile, the GHS has explained the data given represents results of samples taken as of Tuesday, July 7, 2020.
Read the regional breakdown below:
Greater Accra Region – 13,194
Ashanti Region – 5,078
Western Region – 2,052
Central Region – 1,076
Eastern Region – 911
Volta Region – 378
Upper East Region – 282
Northern Region – 187
Western North Region – 156
Bono East Region – 142
Oti Region – 115
Bono Region – 96
Upper West Region – 70
Savannah Region – 51
Ahafo Region – 36
North East Region – 9
