Six more lives have been lost to the novel coronavirus in Ghana, pushing the country’s total deaths to 135, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) reports.

In the GHS’ latest update, the country has also recorded 371 new cases shooting the tally to 23,834 with 19,212 recoveries.

The current data indicates the country’s active cases currently stands at 4,622.

Meanwhile, the GHS has explained the data given represents results of samples taken as of Tuesday, July 7, 2020.

Read the regional breakdown below:

Greater Accra Region – 13,194

Ashanti Region – 5,078

Western Region – 2,052

Central Region – 1,076

Eastern Region – 911

Volta Region – 378

Upper East Region – 282

Northern Region – 187

Western North Region – 156

Bono East Region – 142

Oti Region – 115

Bono Region – 96

Upper West Region – 70

Savannah Region – 51

Ahafo Region – 36

North East Region – 9



