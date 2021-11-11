An Ekiti State High Court sitting in Ado Ekiti has sentenced a 35-year-old man, Abdulsalam Adinoyi, to death by hanging for offences ranging from the killing of a policeman at a checkpoint in the state and terrorism to other sundry offences.

Adinoyi was arraigned on five count charges bordering on armed robbery, terrorism, unlawful possession of firearms, and attacking policemen at a checkpoint in Oye Ekiti and in the process killing a sergeant, Gana Giya, among other offences.

The charge sheet read in part, “Adinoyi, who hails from Okene, Kogi State, between December 22, 2016 and March 20, 2017 while armed with gun, attacked and robbed Sergeant Gana Jiya and other police officers at a checkpoint in Oye Ekiti, murdered Sergeant Jiya on the spot while other policemen on duty sustained serious degrees of gun wounds and he carted away two AK-47 assault rifles.”

He was also accused of having “launched terrorism attack on people of Ekiti State and his environs, confessed to be a member of Boko Haram and unlawfully in possession of AK-47 assault rifle among others.”

The offences, according to the charge, “were contrary to Sections 1 (2) (a) and 3(1) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Act Cap C16, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, Sections 316 of the Criminal Code Law, Cap C16, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012 and Sections 11 and 12 of the Ekiti State Kidnapping and Terrorism (Prohibition Law), 2015”.

In his confessional statement, Adinoyi said members of his group, Abu Uwais and Aminu a.k.a. Idi-Amin, now at large, were planning for an operation when police officers came to his house, searched the place and recovered AK-47 assault rifle among other items.

The prosecutor, Gbemiga Adaramola, called five witnesses including police officers who were at the scene and tendered exhibits including AK-47 assault rifle, statement of the defendants and the victims, photographs, compact discs containing Boko Haram training, five sim cards and packs, flash drive, empty bullet shells and medical reports among others.

In the judgment, Justice Lekan Ogunmoye, said “I hold that the prosecution proved his case beyond reasonable doubt against the defendant, thus, implying his (Adinoyi’s) culpability in all the charges against him.

“The sole issue for determination is accordingly resolved in favour of the prosecution. The defendant is hereby found guilty as charged, he is accordingly sentenced to death by hanging in counts 1, 2 and 3. May Almighty God have mercy on his soul.

“He is also sentenced to 20 years imprisonment in Count 4 and 10 years imprisonment in Count 5 with N10,000 as option of fine.”