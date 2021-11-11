The Allied Health Professions Council (AHPC) on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, inducted over 140 Doctor of Medical Laboratory Professionals from the University for Development Studies (UDS).

The event was held in Accra and graced by the World Health Organisation (WHO) Country Director, Dr Francis Chisaka Kasolo.

The programme is one of the harmonised Curricula by the West African Health Organisation (WAHO) in the ECOWAS region and was adopted by a resolution by the 7th Assembly of Health Ministers (AHM) in July 2006 (Abuja).

UDS is the University that first sought accreditations and approvals to start the programme in Africa and still remains the only tertiary institution in Ghana running it.

The adoption of the Doctor of Medical Laboratory Science (MLS.D) was necessary to restructure the bachelor’s degree programme into a six-year course.

It was to allow students to take all the undergraduate harmonised courses in the laboratory departments so as to produce well-rounded professionals with diversified skills for the labour market including self-employment.

It was to provide graduates with opportunities for enhanced clinical laboratory practice. The nomenclature is in consonance with the need for enhanced quality skills, the scope of the body of knowledge, duration of the training, course content, global best practices, and in line with development in health sector professional degree terminology (e.g. doctor of optometry, doctor of pharmacy, doctor of dentistry, etc).

For the purpose of specialization and development to Consultant cadre, MLS.D graduates would need to undertake further training at Ph.D. and/or Professional Fellowship levels.

Fortunately, the West African Postgraduate College of Medical Laboratory Science is established for the award of the sub-regional professional fellowship with an inaugurated Chapter in Ghana.

It is important that all respective agencies make it possible for the smooth running of this programme to serve the needs for which it was adopted.

Just as has been done by the Pharmacy Council, the AHPC is expected to give a directive to all training institutions to start the MLS.D and halt the training and award of the current 4-year bachelor’s degree.

This will go further to create the awareness for all institutions that matter to prepare for the training of the students and the government made ready to receive the graduates into the job market to offer their services.

It will also help for the planning for their 2-year mandatory internship across the many specialties that would equip them to serve. Key among them is the acceptance by the Ministry of Health and the Finance Ministry to make provisions for their period of internship.

Currently, many appear frustrated because the dust is yet to settle. But there is hope for the future as even the challenges and limitations could not stop the University from producing over 400 graduates as of now.

Many people, including highly respected people in academia, are confused with the nomenclature of the programme.

For the avoidance of doubt and to educate the public including prospective students, the following under-listed objectives are presented in the curriculum provided by WAHO.

The specific objectives for the introduction of the MLS.D curriculum are as follows: