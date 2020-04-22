The seven Guineans, who tested positive for COVID-19 at the Tamale Teaching Hospital in the Northern region, have threatened to leave the hotel where they are being quarantined.

They claim they have not contracted the COVID-19 virus as speculated.



When DGN Online visited the hotel, the Guineans were seen with their luggage’s in front of the hotel shouting on top of their voices.



They accused authorities of holding them due to the financial benefits that comes with the COVID-19 virus pandemic.



Joint police and military officers have since taken over the hotel to restore calm.



Eight Guineans and two Burkinabes tested positive for COVID-19 in the Northern region.



The patients travelled from Burkina Faso and Togo respectively through unapproved routes into Ghana.



They then lodged at a hotel in Tamale for a couple of days before two of them were picked following a tip-off by residents.



The Northern Regional Minister, Salifu Saeed has said samples of the patients were sent to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital and the results came back positive.



Meanwhile, one of the Guinean patients, a lady who tested positive in Tamale has reportedly escaped.



There is currently a manhunt by the security to arrest her after she scaled the wall of the guesthouse being used as a quarantine centre.