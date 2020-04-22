The Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (GACC) is urging trustees in charge of the COVID-19 Fund to ensure transparency and accountability in the utilisation of the fund.

The group in a statement said this will encourage more people to contribute to the Fund aimed at improving the lives of the vulnerable who will be worst-hit by the pandemic.

Chaired by former Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo, the Fund has received an amount of GH¢34 million as donations.

BELOW IS THE FULL STATEMENT:

The Coalition also commends private companies, individuals, religious organizations and civil society organizations that have donated to the COVID-19 pool fund and/or are implementing interventions to help their communities cope with the effects of this pandemic.

The Coalition would like to remind government and all persons who deal with, or on behalf of government in expending COVID-19 funds to ensure that transparency and accountability to the people prevail.

GACC is urging the government and all persons in charge of procuring goods and services to be guided by value for money considerations, and strictly abide by the emergency public procurement laws.

GACC and like-minded CSOs will lead the charge of citizens to demand accountability from the people we have entrusted with our COVID-19 funds and resources.

Meanwhile, GACC would like to express our sincerest appreciation to the men and women working on the front lines to return our lives to normalcy.

The Coalition further commends Government for introducing social intervention measures to blunt the effect of the ban on public engagements on commerce, and thus the livelihood of Ghanaians, particularly the most vulnerable in our society.

Finally, GACC encourages all residents of our dear country to abide by the safety and hygiene protocols, and restrictions on movements, as instructed by the President, H. E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.”