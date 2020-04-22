The Awutu Senya East Municipal Health Directorate of the Central Region has initiated an intensive and wide scale testing of individuals who have been exposed to two Covid-19 patients at Kasoa.

The Municipal Health Director, Dr Paul Dsane-Aidoo, in a statement noted that the five-day-exercise is to ensure that the exposed people have not contracted the disease.

He indicated the groups to undergo the testing are health workers, police officers, commercial drivers, staff of supermarkets, staff of some selected banks and traders as well as selected communities.

“We wish to ask that all stakeholders remain calm and cooperate with the exercise,” Dr Dsane-Aidoo said in a statement.

He further advised the residents to adhere to all safety protocols, particularly, wearing of nose masks and social distancing.

